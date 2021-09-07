Advertisement

Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.(Gray News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOWN OF BEAR LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Barron County early Monday morning.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota after being seriously injured in the crash.

First responders were called to the scene at 1:03 a.m. Monday, where deputies said the driver of the vehicle, who was traveling north on 12th Street, ran through a stop sign at the intersection of 12th Street and County Highway B east of Cumberland and crashed the vehicle into the ditch. The Sheriff’s Department said speed and drugs were potentially factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department in the crash include the Cumberland Ambulance, Cumberland Fire Department, North Memorial Helicopter, Cumberland Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

