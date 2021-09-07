Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel hugs his sons after returning home from his tour of duty.
Eau Claire soldier celebrates return home
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case

Latest News

A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding