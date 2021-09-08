Advertisement

Altoona RCU branch breaks ground

The branch will handle consumer loans, deposits, and business banking.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - For some Royal Credit Union members in Altoona, going to the credit union is going to get a little easier.

A groundbreaking was held today for the latest RCU branch located in River Prairie, near Woodman’s.

The River Prarie branch is the first in Altoona. It will handle consumer loans, deposits, and business banking.

The President and CEO says RCU has had its eye on the area for a while.

“There’s a lot of things going on right now. We’ve got a lot of new branches opening up, we’re doing some mergers, and acquiring a bank. And, a lot of exciting things taking place this year,” Brandon Riechers, RCU President/CEO, said.

The Eau Claire North building will continue to house mortgage operations.

The new Altoona branch is anticipated to be open by the middle of next year.

