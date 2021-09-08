Advertisement

Amish woman taken to hospital after truck crashes into buggy Tuesday in Barron County

A buggy was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Barron County, injuring a 21-year-old Amish woman. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF PRAIRIE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is injured after her buggy was struck by a truck Tuesday evening in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old Amish woman was traveling westbound in a buggy drawn by a single horse on County Highway D in rural Barron County when she was hit from behind by a truck driven by a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake near 21st Street west of Chetek. The buggy then rolled into the ditch. The woman was taken to Mayo Hospital in Barron with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department said that they didn’t think the horse drawing the buggy was injured, but the horse had not yet been found to their knowledge.

Deputies said that the crash occurred at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday evening and that the setting sun was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Department with the crash were the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Ambulance, Mayo Helicopter, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

