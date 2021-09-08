Advertisement

Back River Falls man reaches guilty plea in attempted first degree intentional homicide case

He will have a sentence hearing Oct. 28. at 9:00 a.m.
He will have a sentence hearing Oct. 28. at 9:00 a.m.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man pleads guilty on two counts after being accused of shooting his wife.

Court records show 36-year-old Johnathan Heller was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide- domestic abuse, first degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, endangering safety/ reckless use of firearm, disorderly conduct and contact after domestic abuse arrest.

The criminal complaint says on May 5 a woman called 911 saying her husband had shot her and that she had left the residence but a toddler was still there.

Heller was charged on one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse. He was also charged on a second count of endangering safety/reckless use of a firearm and domestic abuse.

The other charges were read in and dismissed.

Heller will have a sentence hearing Oct. 28 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse.

