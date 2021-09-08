BRENDA DEGROSS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My Aunt Brenda has always been there for me since I was little. She has made herself available to my kids and my kid’s kids the same way. She never complains and is always happy to help. Even when we don’t ask she is offering. She always seems to know when we need her. She has provided extra help this past year since we were in a car accident. My kids, grandkids, and my husband and I can always count on her to step up in any way we need and she can. We try to do the same for her. We are all hoping she receives the Sunshine Award so that we can show our appreciation of her and the sunshine she puts in our lives every day!

Angela Johnson

