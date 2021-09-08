Advertisement

Cadott man arrested in Marathon County child sex sting to be sentenced Thursday

Eric Hartman, 40
Eric Hartman, 40(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Cadott man convicted of attempting to meet a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl online for sexual activities is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Marathon County.

In June, Eric Hartman pleaded no contest to using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of narcotics. He was found guilty as result.

Court records show Hartman began talking to a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger in February 2020, but who was actually a detective with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. The detective said Hartman attempted to meet with “her” in Mosinee for the purposes of drug use and sexual activities. Chat records indicate he asked her for explicit photos, and discussed plans to have sex that Hartman stated he knew was wrong.

Condoms, methamphetamine and THC “wax” was found in his vehicle when he was arrested in Mosinee on Feb. 3 2020. He later admitted to detectives that he sent the “girl” explicit messages and planned to meet to have sex, but that he was turning around to go home when he was arrested at the address he had arranged to meet her at.

Hartman remains in the Marathon County Jail. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.
Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Latest News

[FILE] Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake held a press conference to provide...
Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic
Block Party
Eagle Club Block Party (9/8/21)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/8/21)