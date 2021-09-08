Chippewa Valley Symphony’s first rehearsal as full ensemble since March 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time in a year and a half, the Chippewa Valley Symphony came together as a full ensemble to make music once again. The is the symphony’s first rehearsal all together since March 2020.

Following a disappointing year for members with canceling performances in 2020, the symphony plans to conduct five performances this season.

The symphony’s executive director says they put their heads together earlier this year to find a way to perform safely.

“We decided we need to have all of our musicians vaccinated this year, and we needed to be masked and that includes our instruments too. You’ll see the instruments have coverings on them too, the wind instruments, and that’s the way we thought we could bring this wonderful music to the community but do it safely,” said Chippewa Valley Symphony Executive Director Anna Rybicki.

The symphony’s first concert ‘Emergence’ will be at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire on Friday, September 24.

