Cornerstone Fun Fest returns Sept. 11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An event that was benched last year during the pandemic returns to Eau Claire in a big way this year.

Eau Claire’s Cornerstone Christian Church is inviting families and community members to Cornerstone Fun Fest Sept. 11.

On the docket is a petting zoo with a camel, exotic farm animals, free carnival games with prizes, and an inflatable obstacle course for the kiddos.

The completely free event will also include a dunk tank, live music and a food truck.

Justin Carter, lead pastor at Cornerstone Christian, says they’re opening their church grounds to give back to the Chippewa Valley community members and families.

“John 3:16 says God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son so that whoever believes in him shall not parish and that just shows us the love and generosity of god, while we can’t match that, we just want to show the love and generosity to our community,” Carter says.

The event will take place outdoors in the church’s side yard and parking lot, and you may park in the CVTC lot.

“We wanted to have this community event just to have an opportunity to connect with our neighbors...and for people just to come enjoy a fun day with their family, outside, without any worry of cost,” says Carter.

310 W. Polk Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703

Dates: September 11, 2021

Location: Cornerstone Christian Church

Time: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Price: FREE

