Advertisement

DNR: Wisconsin needs to recycle, compost more

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to recycle and compost more after a statewide landfill study found disappointing results -- results the DNR says could have easily been avoided.

Over the last year, the DNR evaluated about 72% of the state’s waste in 14 different landfills and found that if Wisconsinites don’t start making changes now, landfills will have to keep expanding.

It found plastic, paper and food waste make up almost 70% of the landfills across the state.

“It does come in in a frequent basis. Daily, actually -- the same things over and over again,” Alex Nett with Tri-County Recycling and Solid Waste remarked.

It creates problems not only for the machinery but the planet as a whole.

“If everyone’s doing it, it causes maintenance issues here at our facility. It causes shutdown and breaks things,” Nett told us.

Something that continues to discourage landfill workers, as the tools and resources to recycle properly have been in place since the 1990s.

“Seeing that increase of recyclables going to the landfill is particularly frustrating because that’s not something that we need to develop infrastructure for to help.Tthat’s something that we’ve had the infrastructure in place for since 1992,” DNR Solid Waste Coordinator Casey Lamensky said.

The DNR says now more than ever, it needs people to think before throwing things in the trash.

“The more you know, the smarter you throw,” said Nett. “We want people to be educated. And if your recycle bin’s full not just throw in the trash, because these things are recyclable endlessly, and we want to see them that way.”

What’s in your recycling bin really does end up at a recycling plant.

“A lot of people are misinformed that their recycling just ends up in the landfill, so it’s going in the wrong bin and going to the landfill instead of actually coming here and having a chance to get recycled,” said Nett.

“Taking those few extra seconds to think before you throw things in the bin could mean the world.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.
Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Latest News

The branch will handle consumer loans, deposits, and business banking.
Altoona RCU branch breaks ground
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/8/21)
"We Are The Chippewa Valley" Call For Artwork
"We Are The Chippewa Valley" Call For Artwork (9/8/21)
Truckload of waste is dumped at an Outagamie County landfill
DNR: Wisconsin needs to recycle and compost more