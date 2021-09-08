Advertisement

Eau Claire Plan Commission approves Sojourner House expansion

Sojourner House expansion proposal
Sojourner House expansion proposal(Eau Claire Plan Commission)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being postponed in August, the Eau Claire Plan Commission re-visited a proposed expansion project for a homeless shelter.

During its meeting on September 7, the plan commission passed a conditional use permit and a site plan for the Catholic Charities Sojourner House to expand its downtown location on Barstow Street in Eau Claire.

The plan includes renovations, a new two-story building for offices and supportive services and room to space out its 53 beds.

During last month’s meeting and again at the September meeting, some business owners in the area spoke out against the plan.

The current plan calls for construction to start in early November with completion in summer 2022.

