Advertisement

Eau Claire Temporary Transit Center update

After more than 30 years in service, the city’s Transfer Center is undergoing a renovation.
After more than 30 years in service, the city’s Transfer Center is undergoing a renovation.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Transfer Center for the Eau Claire bus system has been in the same building since 1985. As it undergoes an upgrade, it’s making a temporary move.

Monday through Saturday Eau Claire City buses take passengers all across the city.

After more than 30 years in service, the city’s Transfer Center is undergoing a renovation.

When construction on the project kicks off later this month, Transit Manager, Tom Wagener, said it will impact the neighboring roads.

According to Eau Claire Transit, the old Transfer Center was in need of updates for both bus drivers and passengers alike.

The new Transfer Center is anticipated to open next fall with retail spaces, parking, apartments and more.

This temporary Transfer Center will be at the Schlegelmilch lot located at the corner of South Farwell Street and Gray Street, just south and east of its current location.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.
Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Latest News

56 counties in the state are experiencing very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: COVID-19 activity remains very high across Wisconsin
Most items will be free to recycle.
Electronics Recycling Collection event being held in Eau Claire
[FILE] Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake held a press conference to provide...
Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic
Eric Hartman, 40
Cadott man arrested in Marathon County child sex sting to be sentenced Thursday