Eau Claire Temporary Transit Center update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Transfer Center for the Eau Claire bus system has been in the same building since 1985. As it undergoes an upgrade, it’s making a temporary move.

Monday through Saturday Eau Claire City buses take passengers all across the city.

After more than 30 years in service, the city’s Transfer Center is undergoing a renovation.

When construction on the project kicks off later this month, Transit Manager, Tom Wagener, said it will impact the neighboring roads.

According to Eau Claire Transit, the old Transfer Center was in need of updates for both bus drivers and passengers alike.

The new Transfer Center is anticipated to open next fall with retail spaces, parking, apartments and more.

This temporary Transfer Center will be at the Schlegelmilch lot located at the corner of South Farwell Street and Gray Street, just south and east of its current location.

