Electronics Recycling Collection event being held in Eau Claire

Most items will be free to recycle.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Electronics Recycling Collection event in Eau Claire is being held Sept. 11 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

This event is hosted by First Choice Computer Recycling located at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire County residents will be able to drop off a variety of electronics and appliances for a reduced fee, and most items will be free to recycle.

Items that can be disposed of at this event for free include:

  • printer, scanner, fax machine, VCR, DVD player, typewriter, radio, stereo, satellite receiver
  • CPU/desktops, laptops, keyboards, cellphones, cameras, wire/cable & accessories
  • vaccums
  • washers, dryers, furnaces, stoves, water heaters
  • microwaves and other small appliances
  • all wire and metal

All other electronics such as TVs, exercise equipment, and refrigerators can be recycled for 50-70% off normal prices.

For more information on event fees visit Eau Claire County’s Recycling page on their website.

If you have other questions regarding the event, contact the Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability Coordinator at (715)839-2756.

