Gundersen Health System seeing RSV cases earlier than normal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A respiratory disease commonly seen during the winter has arrived early in La Crosse County.

Gundersen Health System has been treating patients with RSV since July, about four months sooner than the virus usually spreads in the community.

Dr. Nicole Hennessy says RSV is more typical from November-March due to colds being spread more easily, but a lack of cases last year may have lead to the early start.

“Now we’re seeing it come back, but we have two groups,” Hennessy explained. “The normal group we would expect to get it for the first time this year, and also the group that probably should’ve gotten it last year and didn’t because they really didn’t get sick.”

Hennessy says mask-wearing and a lack of face-to-face interaction last year caused the sharp decline in RSV cases.

RSV causes cold-like symptoms, but children under the age of two can be severely affected by the disease.

The virus can create breathing difficulties, which also impact the ability of a child to eat or drink.

Hennessy says the best way to avoid further spread of RSV is to limit person-to-person contact when you’re feeling sick.

“You don’t want to give your cold, which is potentially RSV, to your friend or your co-worker who then takes it home to their little infant, who ends up really sick,” Hennessy said.

Hennessy adds that it’s possible RSV season could last longer this year due to the early rise in cases, but says it’s too early to tell at this time.

