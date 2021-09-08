LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Lake Hallie Eagles Club is holding its 7th Annual Lake Hallie Block Party on Saturday, September 11. This year the proceeds of the Block Party will be going to the LE Phillips Outreach Center and the Veterans Housing and Recovery.

The Block Party has small raffle prizes and basket raffles going on throughout the day and then the large raffle drawing at 5pm. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie.

Eagles Member Al Gehl talks about the event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.