Lake Hallie Block Party

The Eagles Club holds its annual Lake Hallie Block Party
The Eagles Club holds its annual Lake Hallie Block Party
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Lake Hallie Eagles Club is holding its 7th Annual Lake Hallie Block Party on Saturday, September 11. This year the proceeds of the Block Party will be going to the LE Phillips Outreach Center and the Veterans Housing and Recovery.

The Block Party has small raffle prizes and basket raffles going on throughout the day and then the large raffle drawing at 5pm. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie.

Eagles Member Al Gehl talks about the event.

Lake Hallie Block Party

