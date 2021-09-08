LARRY AND JULIE STEWART

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Julie and Larry Stewart for the Sunshine Award. Julie and Larry own a larger family operated childcare center, Babes in Toyland in Eau Claire, which my daughter attends. Julie, Larry, and their family contribute a great deal to my daughter’s success, as well as many other children in the Chippewa Valley. They would do anything for any one and they do it daily. They are a rock and a light in my life every day and I know I’m not alone. They have faced great challenges in the past year or two as many have with covid. They have been challenged to juggle many unchartered areas within their business. This includes ever changing community and school policies and childcare regulations as well as staffing complications, just to name a few. Yet, they continue to have a smile on their faces and give the world their all day after day. Julie and Larry work sunup to sundown and they greatly deserve to be recognized for the years of contributions they have made. They teach our children so much as well as lead by example through love and dedication every day. They have such a passion for what they do and it shows. No matter what is happening within their business, the community, or in this crazy world we live in these days, they are a rock and solid foundation for so many. Thank you both for all you do for our family and so many others. You are a true blessing!

Tina, Trisha, and Lilly

