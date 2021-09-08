Advertisement

Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each. The Phillies fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/7/2021 10:14:52 PM (GMT -5:00)

