L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library holding toy drive Wednesday for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

The toy drive goes from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 8.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is operating a toy drive for child refugees at Fort McCoy Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, the library is collecting donations for Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

The library is seeking clean, small, and safe toys, both used and new, at its location on 2725 Mall Dr. in Eau Claire, Wis. Some of the requested items include basketballs and soccer balls, ump ropes, children’s and activity books, and small toys. There is also a high need for gloves, hats carves, umbrellas, new rain ponchos, and rugs or rubber floor mats.

❤ PLEASE SHARE: On Wednesday, Sept. 8 (9am-8pm), the library will collect donations for refugees staying at Wisconsin’s...

Posted by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

