Advertisement

Madison man convicted in attempted arson during last year’s civil unrest

Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.
Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.(UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old Madison man learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to attempted arson stemming from last year’s violent demonstrations downtown.

Willie Tremaine Johnson entered his plea Wednesday and was sentenced to five years in a federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. The other defendant in the case, Anessa Fierro, is set to appear in court next month.

Johnson and Fierro were accused of trying to set fires to two commercial buildings, an office building and a mixed-use building that included apartments and retail space, in the early morning hours of August 25, 2020, after mostly peaceful protests the previous night descended into civil unrest overnight.

“Arson should never be confused with legitimate protest.  Those who engage in such conduct without regard for the potentially deadly consequences will be held accountable,” U.S. Attorney Tim O’Shea said.

According to prosecutors, Johnson helped others smash the front windows of the office building as another person poured gasoline onto the walls. Johnson then set fire to the material being used as a wick, which ignited the fumes.

At the other building, he and several others again smashed windows while someone poured gasoline on the building. Johnson then tried to use a cigarette lighter to ignite the gasoline fumes, but gave up as Madison police officers approached.

“Willie Johnson displayed a complete disregard for the safety of others by committing these acts,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Ortiz, of the St. Paul Field Division. “A fire can easily consume a building in mere minutes, putting every occupant or passerby at risk of serious injury or death.”

Ortiz went on to note that several people were living in the apartments at the second building.

Fierro is set to appear in a combined plea and sentencing hearing on Oct. 19, O’Shea said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.
Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Latest News

The branch will handle consumer loans, deposits, and business banking.
Altoona RCU branch breaks ground
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/8/21)
"We Are The Chippewa Valley" Call For Artwork
"We Are The Chippewa Valley" Call For Artwork (9/8/21)
Recycling center
DNR: Wisconsin needs to recycle, compost more
Truckload of waste is dumped at an Outagamie County landfill
DNR: Wisconsin needs to recycle and compost more