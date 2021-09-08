Advertisement

New poll: Almost half of Wis. voters approve of Gov. Evers

(wsaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin voters approve of the way Governor Tony Evers is doing his job, according to a newly released poll from a conservative law group.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s poll finds that 48% of voters approve of Evers, while 47% disapprove.

The state is just over a year out from the next gubernatorial race.

In a different poll conducted by the Marquette Law School and released in August, it found 50% of voters approved of the governor and 43% disprove.

WILL’s poll, conducted by Scott Rasmussen, also found 47% of Wisconsin voters approve of the way President Joe Biden is performing, while 51% disapprove. The poll was taken prior to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Poll organizers note there was an even split between those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 versus those who voted for Donald Trump, both at 44%.

WILL’s poll also found a strong support for election reforms, with 84% supporting the requirement of showing a photo ID before voting.

“These results indicate that secure elections and uniform election practices are not a partisan issue,” WILL Research Director Will Flanders, said.

The organization surveyed 1,000 voters from August 22-28 and had a margin of error of 3.1%.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
A 17-year-old and 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash early...
Two teenagers hospitalized after rollover crash in Barron County Monday
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.
Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Latest News

Scene Stealers WEEK 3
Scene Stealers WEEK 3
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is hosting a toy drive supporting Afghan refugees at...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Library hosts toy drive for Afghan refugees
The top highlights from week three of the prep football season
Prep Football Scene Stealers-Week 3
L.E. Phillips Library Hosting Toy Drive
L.E. Phillips Library Hosting Toy Drive