SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 7th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry boys soccer action as Memorial hosts Hudson. Intracity bragging rights on the line in volleyball as Regis battles North, while Cameron makes the trip south to face Bloomer. Memorial and North take the the tennis courts. Plus, we’ll hear from the Blugolds football team as they get set for week two action against Loras College.

