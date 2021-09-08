Two people hurt after three-vehicle crash in Monroe County

TOWNSHIP OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at State Highway 27 and Dallas Avenue in the Township of Little Falls, Wednesday at 7:03 a.m.

Authorities say a car was rear-ended when it stopped or slowed to turn westbound on Dallas Avenue by a northbound hatchback vehicle. The crash caused the car to enter the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a southbound truck.

Both lanes on State Highway 27 were blocked due to the crash for 22 minutes until the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were able to open up one lane of traffic.

The driver of the car was taken to a medical facility for injuries by the Sparta Ambulance. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Sparta Fire Department, Cataract First Responders, and Sparta Area Ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

