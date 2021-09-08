Advertisement

“We Are The Chippewa Valley” grant

Art Key On Keyboard Means Artistic Painting Or Drawing
Art Key On Keyboard Means Artistic Painting Or Drawing (Stuart Miles | Storyblocks)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Public Arts Council is inviting all BIPOC artists 16 years of age or older that live in the Chippewa Valley to submit work that represents their artistic style that explores and celebrates their identity for a Pablo Foundation grant called, “We Are The Chippewa Valley”.

President of the ECPAC, Jo Ellen Burke and artist and UW-Eau Claire student, Olu Kehinde, talk about the importance of grants to explore artistic vision.

