Active shooter response training has new meaning, uses lessons learned after Oneida Casino Complex shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police, Green Bay Metro Fire and dispatchers are teaming up for multiple drills throughout September to train how to respond to an active shooter.

We’ve shown you training scenarios many times in the last several years, but this is a little different after many of these same people responded to the shooting at the Oneida Casino Complex in May.

Lessons learned from that shooting are helping train emergency responders.

Inside the former WPS building in downtown Green Bay, you hear gunshots, screams and people begging for help as chaos replaces quiet.

The screams for help are from actors. The gunshots are blanks, fired by Green Bay police officers taking part in joint training scenarios with EMS crews.

The entire situation is meant to mimic as closely as possible a true active shooter scene, helping officers and EMS learn to drown out chaos and focus on the threat.

“They’re really looking at how do they manage arriving, and organizationally. How do they manage getting all those resources in there?” explains Green Bay Police Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht.

Police and fire have trained together many times, working in teams, practicing how they would stop the shooter, give immediate aid to victims and also how police would provide cover for EMS.

That all happened as planned responding to the shooting at the Oneida Casino Complex in May, but that incident also revealed a need for more coordination and training for the moments after the shooting stops.

“What happens beyond the first 30 minutes? How do you manage reunifying people? How do you manage perimeters? How do you manage all the big things with the investigation and everything that happens afterwards?” says Engelbrecht.

The training at the former WPS building allows a vast amount of space to coordinate a command center.

That is where a heightened level of training comes in.

Officers and firefighters are forced to manage chaos all at once, field questions from everyone, coordinate when to send in more teams and try to control communication on multiple radio channels at a time.

“It’s just a different evolution of what’s taking place there, so they’re looking at how they can do that better as well,” says Engelbrecht.

It gives them a chance to practice and continually improve, knowing the public expects a perfect, coordinated response every time.

“Just like a team looks at game films, the Packers on a Monday or Tuesday, sit and look at game films, and they look at how they can enhance their future performance, even if the game went very well. There are ways to do things better, and they change their practice and rehearsals accordingly. We’re doing the same thing here,” he says.

