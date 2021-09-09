COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to increase in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch it here.

Weideman said that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase in Chippewa County. The county has confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19 since August 31, while the seven-day average for new confirmed cases is at 30 as of Wednesday.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools.

Weideman said that the increase in cases has correlated in an increase in the purchase of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, which don’t count towards county reporting metrics. If anyone has a positive at-home test for COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider for the next step.

In schools, there are more measures in place for COVID-19, which has also factored into an increase in close contacts as schools remain diligent about tracing efforts due to the return to in-person instruction. Weideman said that it is difficult to pin down an exact number since COVID-19 activity is high. While no children are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chippewa County, there is a trend in the state and nationally that an increasing number of children are being hospitalized.

In addition to guidance on COVID-19 testing, Weideman also provided information on vaccination, testing, and contact tracing for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Additionally, Weideman advocated receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and noted that some employers are beginning to require vaccinations.

“I personally do feel like people should have a choice where vaccine is concerned,” Weideman said. “Obviously, I am strongly, strongly encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Weideman added that some of the hesitancy in receiving the vaccine is a fear of needles.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 560 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with most other counties in Wisconsin.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 to arrange for a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since September 2 and are now held weekly until further notice. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

