Chippewa Falls Mayor Gregory Hoffman recovering from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The mayor of Chippewa Falls, Gregory Hoffman, is recovering from the COVID-19 delta variant. Hoffman says he is fully vaccinated and is not sure where he picked up the virus.

“Totally unexpected,” Hoffman said. “I’m shocked by how it’s ravaged my body.”

Hoffman says it started two weeks ago with a dry cough.

“I started feeling lethargic and then on that Friday, the ambulance took me down to Sacred Heart,” Hoffman said. “I was in the hospital Friday, Saturday and got out Sunday afternoon.”

That was the first of two hospital visits. Hoffman says a couple days after getting out the hospital his temperature started to rise. He and his wife, who also contracted COVID-19, went to receive a monoclonal transfusion where Hoffman’s temperature spiked.

“We went up and got this infusion that afternoon. About 3 or 4 o’clock or 5 o’clock in the afternoon, my temp started coming back and pretty soon I was up to almost 104,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman became so weak, the paramedics had to come and take him back to the hospital.

“We called the ambulance and the paramedics came,” Hoffman said. “They actually had to pick me up out of my chair, pulled me out and then wheel me out and get me outside.”

Hoffman says his white blood cell count was extremely low. Hoffman was told by his doctors including Doctor Erik Dickson who is a primary care provider with OakLeaf Clinics and is also on staff at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, that he has COVID-Pneumonia.

“One of complications that we’re seeing is what we call COVID-Pneumonia, which we believe is a viral infection superimposed on top the bacterial infection,” Dickson said.

Hoffman has asthma and other underlying conditions. Dr. Dickson says that added to the severity of his symptoms.

“There’s no question that the comorbid conditions are what caused him to become more ill than we would otherwise expect,” Dickson said.

Dickson says fortunately Hoffman received treatment early on.

“The good thing was that were able to get on it quick enough and get him treated quick enough to the point he didn’t have to be on a ventilator and pass away from the illness.” Dickson said.

Hoffman says he’s grateful for Dr. Dickson and the staff at St. Joseph’s and strongly recommends people consider getting vaccinated. He also says if you’re already vaccinated, to not let your guard down especially if you have an underlying conditions.

“What I have would have been much worse if I had not been vaccinated,” Hoffman said. “In fact, I was told by a couple of my doctors and nurses that if I had not been vaccinated that they would be going to my funeral rather than having me heal.”

Hoffman says he has about two to four more weeks of recover left, but says he is feeling better.

Hoffman’s daughter and grandson are also recovering from COVID-19.

