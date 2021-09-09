Advertisement

City staff taking input from community on former fish hatchery building

Fish Hatchery Building
Fish Hatchery Building(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is looking to renovate a vacant building in Riverside Park, but the public is pushing back on some of the ideas.

A proposal from Hatchery, LLC aims to turn the former fish hatchery building into an event venue, Airbnb, and also provide an outdoor community space.

Residents in the surrounding area have voiced concerns over the plan, including an increased amount of traffic in the park, noise, and alcohol consumption.

A public input session was held on Wednesday so those concerns could be told directly to City staff, who want to work with community members to create a plan that benefits everyone.

“We want everybody to be on board with this, this is something we’re trying to work through to have a sustainable future here in this facility,” Parks, Forestry, Building & Grounds Manager Dan Trussoni said. “Maybe we don’t exactly know what that happy medium is yet, we’re trying to work towards it, but that’s the goal.”

Due to the contentious nature of the topic, the City Council referred a zoning proposal for 60 days last month.

Another public input session will be held at the South Side Neighborhood Center from 5-6 PM on Monday, Sept. 13.

