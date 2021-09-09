DHS: COVID-19 numbers at early 2021 levels in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,496 as of Thursday.

The new seven-day average is a decrease from 1,590 on Wednesday. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since January, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.9%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January. 56 counties now show very high transmission of COVID-19. Over 90% of the state is at high community transmission of COVID-19. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19. The state’s monthly dashboard shows that unvaccinated people are three times as likely to catch COVID-19, and you can view the dashboard on the DHS website.

Deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 took a jump Thursday, with 32 new confirmed deaths recorded. That also increased the seven-day average of deaths from COVID-19 to 11.

The seven-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 987 as of Wednesday, the highest it’s been since January. The seven-day average of people currently in the ICU due to COVID-19 is 303, the highest it’s been since the week before Christmas of 2020.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. We are reporting 32 new confirmed deaths, and the 7-day average of new reported deaths has reached double digits.

➡ See the data: https://t.co/3WmxIaSMSK

➡ #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/xWYGPHhzNn — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 9, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

55.5% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 52.1% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 66.4% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.7% of adults are fully-vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series, beating the state percentage. Buffalo and St. Croix counties have also passed the 50% mark, but trail the state’s percentage.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day average for new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,496. The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths is 7,717 in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 98% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 56 counties currently have very high case activity, with 16 others in far northern and southwestern Wisconsin currently at high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Eau Claire County added 35 new confirmed positive cases Wednesday, lowering the seven-day average to 38 from yesterday’s average of 42, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 13,084. Eau Claire County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as June 15. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 42, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 24.

La Crosse County added 37 new confirmed positive cases Wednesday, raising the seven-day average to 37 from yesterday’s average of 36, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 14,089. La Crosse County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 6. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 41, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 15.

Chippewa County added 41 new confirmed positive cases Tuesday, lowering the seven-day average to 30 from yesterday’s average of 31, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 8,537. Chippewa County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 11. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 29, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 17.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,071 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals and 317 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Wisconsin had 93 ICU beds immediately available.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin is at 95, while the seven-day average for new COVID-19 ICU patients in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 is 15.

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.