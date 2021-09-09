Advertisement

DNR won’t participate in meeting amidst appointee fight

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Department of Natural Resources officials have taken the unprecedented step of refusing to participate in its policy board meeting this month amidst a fight over whether the panel’s chairman must step down.

Fred Prehn’s term expired in May.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give Evers appointees board control. Prehn has refused to step down, prompting a lawsuit from Attorney General Josh Kaul to remove him from the post.

Prehn released a statement Thursday saying that DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told him the agency won’t be proposing any agenda items for the board’s Sept. 22 meeting and no DNR officials will attend. Prehn said he’s been forced to cancel the meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
Eric Hartman, 40
Cadott man arrested in Marathon County child sex sting to be sentenced Thursday
A buggy was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Barron County, injuring a 21-year-old Amish...
Amish woman taken to hospital after truck crashes into buggy in Barron County
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Most items will be free to recycle.
Electronics Recycling Collection event being held in Eau Claire

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race
[FILE] Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake held a press conference to provide...
Gazelka enters MN governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed
Nass pushes lawsuit to settle who sets UW COVID-19 policy