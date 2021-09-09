DNR won’t participate in meeting amidst appointee fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Department of Natural Resources officials have taken the unprecedented step of refusing to participate in its policy board meeting this month amidst a fight over whether the panel’s chairman must step down.

Fred Prehn’s term expired in May.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give Evers appointees board control. Prehn has refused to step down, prompting a lawsuit from Attorney General Josh Kaul to remove him from the post.

Prehn released a statement Thursday saying that DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told him the agency won’t be proposing any agenda items for the board’s Sept. 22 meeting and no DNR officials will attend. Prehn said he’s been forced to cancel the meeting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.