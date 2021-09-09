Eau Claire Children’s Museum to break ground on new facility Oct. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will begin constructing its new facility in a matter weeks.

The museum announced it would break ground Oct. 1. The goal is to finish the project by late November 2022.

It’s also started it’s public fundraising phase of the project’s capital campaign. This means the museum will accept donations from anyone.

It hopes to raise $4 million in this campaign.

So far, it’s raised about $5.7 million from donations. It’s also receiving about $2.9 million in tax credits.

The new building will be located downtown on North Barstow Street just north of the Eau Claire River.

The museum’s CEO, Michael McHorney, said the new facility will be a 100 percent renewable energy.

He said it wall have several new features, including a outdoor space open all year.

“Watching children, and my children especially, going into the museum and having a sense of wonder as they walk in,” McHorney said. “That has been so evident in our former location and we’re going to take that to a whole another level at this new location.”

He said while he expects kids to plenty of fun in the new facility, they’ll also learn something when visiting.

“The socialization, the emotional development, cognitive development, all those things are really going to help children in their early years get the building blocks that they need to succeed when they enter school,” McHorney said.

