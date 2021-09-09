Advertisement

Eduardo Escobar’s homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon deep to right for his 25th homer. The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.

