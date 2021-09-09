Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately two weeks after nearly all Ho-Chunk gaming centers were forced to close because of unnamed computer issues, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Office of the President is releasing new information on the outage that left the casinos idle for several days.

In the statement, released Thursday, President Marlon Whiteeagle explained third-party cyber security and privacy experts were contacted as soon as leadership was informed about the incident. Ho-Chunk Nation’s IT team also moved to lock down the network and find workarounds for the issue.

“While we worked as quickly as possible to get back online, we know that this was an inconvenience to many of our members,” the statement read. “We appreciate your patience during this time.”

Additional safeguards are being included to prevent a similar situation, it noted.

The statement was tightlipped about the exact nature of the issue, including whether it was an internal issue or external matter. However, it did state that “no one specific individual was targeted.”

According to Ho-Chunk Nation, no tribal member’s personal information is “at risk.” Officials said they have not found evidence that any personal or tribal information was accessed.

NBC15 News has reached out to Ho-Chunk Nation for further clarifications on these statements and will update the story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.