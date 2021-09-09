MAKING A MURDERER: State asks high court to deny Steven Avery’s request for review

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state has filed a response to Steven Avery’s attempt to get his case reviewed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Avery is appealing his conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series “Making A Murderer.”

On Sept. 8, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kumfer filed their response opposing Avery’s petition for review. CLICK HERE to read the state’s response.

The state asks the Supreme Court to deny Avery’s petition for review because he as “egregiously misrepresented the record, the law, the lower courts’ opinions, and even his own arguments.”

“Even a casual review of the record shows that the court of appeals correctly applied the law and appropriately held that the circuit court was not required to hold a hearing on any of Avery’s issues—because Avery’s motions were all utterly devoid of factual support sufficient to lead to the conclusions Avery claimed. Avery’s motions were insufficiently pled, and the circuit court had discretion to deny them without an evidentiary hearing. So, at best, Avery asks this Court to engage in error correction—of nonexistent errors. This Court is not an error-correcting court. And there is no compelling legal issue here that meets any of this Court’s criteria for review,” reads the response.

The state also invoked “Making A Murderer” in its response.

“In short, despite what he appears to believe, the fact that Avery’s case was the subject of a television show does not absolve him from following the well-established rules of Wisconsin procedure; it does not entitle him to a hearing on insufficiently pled claims based only on raw speculation and misrepresentations of the facts; and it does not entitle him to this Court’s review of a perfectly sound decision by the Court of Appeals. This case does not meet any of this Court’s criteria for review, and there are no compelling reasons for this Court to hear it.”

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner responded on Twitter.

“If we had wanted to re-read the same error filled COA [Court of Appeals] decision again we could have. The State’s Regurgitation Response addresses none of the errors —it just repeats them. Justice delayed again for Steven Avery,” Zellner writes.

If we had wanted to re-read the same error filled COA decision again we could have. The State’s Regurgitation Response addresses none of the errors —it just repeats them. Justice delayed again for Steven Avery. @MakingAMurderer — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 9, 2021

In August, Zellner filed a petition for review with the state’s high court, arguing for the justices to review three issues--Ineffective Assistance of Counsel, Brady violations, and Destruction of Bone Fragments.

In July, an appeals court denied Avery an evidentiary hearing, siding with lower court rulings against Avery. The appeals court stated the lower court did not err in denying motions raising claims about evidence and effectiveness of Avery’s trial attorneys. Avery also wanted to hearing to introduce evidence of a third party suspect. Documents filed by the defense point a finger at Avery’s nephew Bobby Dassey.

Zellner says the case presents “special and important reasons” justifying a Supreme Court review. The petition claims the guidance of the high court is needed.

“First, Mr. Avery presents this Court with an opportunity to correct the lower courts’ misinterpretations of the pleading standard to obtain an evidentiary hearing on Mr. Avery’s claims.

“Second, Mr. Avery presents this Court with an opportunity to decide whether Mr. Avery has sufficiently alleged Brady claims warranting an evidentiary hearing, or in the alternative, a new trial.

“Third, Mr. Avery presents this Court with the opportunity to fashion a remedy for a state actor’s destruction of evidence in violation of Wis. Stat. § 968.205 and decide whether the violation of the statute is sufficient evidence of “bad faith” to warrant an evidentiary hearing on a Youngblood claim, or in the alternative, grant Mr. Avery a new trial in the interest of justice.

“Petitioner Steven Avery respectfully asks this Court to grant him leave to appeal the issues raised herein.”

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. CLICK HERE for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

“Brendan Dassey was a sixteen-year-old, intellectually disabled child when he was taken from his school and subjected to a uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process. That process rightly sought justice for Teresa Halbach, but it wrongly took a confused child’s freedom in payment for her loss. Such a debt can never be justly repaid with the currency of innocence,” reads the clemency petition.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.