Melrose-Mindoro Area School District meets to discuss mask mandate

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents for one area school district learned more today about a mask mandate the school put in place.

The superintendent and school leaders for the Melrose-Mindoro School District answered parents questions about the district’s current COVID-19 protocol.

At first, masking up was the parents’ decision. Now it is required for seventh grade through twelfth grade.

The change stems from a number of students having to quarantine.

The superintendent says students who tested positive were quarantining for 14 days, then returning back.

“We can get the number of quarantined. I didn’t look that up tonight. I just looked up the positive cases, so we kept records of that, but a lot of those kids that were close contacts and asked to quarantine were not tested. They just waited their 14 days and returned because that was kind of the protocol we were following,” Jeff Arzt, Melrose-Mindoro Superintendent, said.

Arzt says this year they hope to get students back in the classroom sooner.

The district is looking into doing six or seven day testing that would allow students to return before two weeks.

