Advertisement

Minnesota Senate GOP picks Jeremy Miller of Winona as leader

[FILE] Republican Senators Jeremy Miller, left, and Julie Rosen, enjoy a laugh as the 2016...
[FILE] Republican Senators Jeremy Miller, left, and Julie Rosen, enjoy a laugh as the 2016 legislative session got underway Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Senate is meeting in the new State Senate Building as the State Capitol undergoes restoration. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Senate Republicans have chosen Sen. Jeremy Miller, of Winona, to be the chamber’s new majority leader to replace Paul Gazelka, who stepped down from his leadership post to run for governor.

Senate Republicans plus two independents elected Miller as their caucus leader Wednesday night.

Officially naming him majority leader will require a formal resolution the next time the Senate meets in session. Miller had been president of the Senate since 2019.

Senate Democrats meet Monday to choose a their own new leader after Susan Kent, of Woodbury, announced last week that she was stepping down as minority leader.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
Eric Hartman, 40
Cadott man arrested in Marathon County child sex sting to be sentenced Thursday
A buggy was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Barron County, injuring a 21-year-old Amish...
Amish woman taken to hospital after truck crashes into buggy in Barron County
Most items will be free to recycle.
Electronics Recycling Collection event being held in Eau Claire
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

Malcom, Randolph and Leroy Barber all died when their Navy ship, the USS Oklahoma, sank during...
Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for three Wisconsin brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to increase in Chippewa County
Fred Prehn
DNR won’t participate in meeting amidst appointee fight
Abbotsford football coaches fist bumps players after team scores a touchdown.
Packers seeking nominations for High School Coach of the Week Program