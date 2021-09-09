Packers seeking nominations for High School Coach of the Week Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week Program is now underway and the team is currently accepting nominations from high schools across Wisconsin.

The program recognizes one outstanding Wisconsin high school coach on a weekly basis during the high school football season. Each coach selected will be awarded several items and privileges, including a $1,000 donation to the school’s football program from the NFL and the Green Bay Packers.

The program looks for coaches to be nominated regardless of their teams’ on-field performance. Rather, the nominee could be honored for how they have turned programs around, how the coach has impacted their players and families, and how the team has impacted their community.

At the end of the football season, one coach will be named the Wisconsin Football Association’s/Green Bay Packers High School Football Coach of the Year. The winner will receive a $2,000 donation for his or her football program.

If you would like to nominate a coach, you can send an email by 10 a.m. every Monday to Ryan Fenci, Packers football outreach specialist, by emailing him at coachoftheweek@packers.com. All nominations should include the nominee’s name, school, phone number, address, and a reason why he/she is deserving of the award.

