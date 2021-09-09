Advertisement

Ramone’s to be honored at American Family Field

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sweet spot in the Chippewa valley is being recognized at American Family Field this Sept.

Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Eau Claire will be honored as one of six Wis. small businesses at the stadium where the Milwaukee Brewers play.

Since Ramone’s opened in 2017, 100 percent of tips earned at the shop are donated to local causes and charities.

To date, the business has donated more than $125,000.

Blayne Midthun, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor Co-Owner, says the recognition is incredible.

“To be recognized for what we’ve been doing in the community for the last five years is just incredible, and we feel like we’re so much more than just people coming in buying ice cream,” Midthun said.

A three-minute film featuring Ramone’s will be shown on the jumbotron at the Brewers-Cardinals game on Sept 21.

