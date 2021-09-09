Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Republican National Committee intends to sue the Biden administration over its new sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the mandate “unconstitutional.”

“Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price,” said McDaniel. “Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate.”

McDaniel said the RNC would be suing the Biden administration to “protect Americans and their liberties.”

President Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) decried Biden’s mandate, calling it a choice of “coercion over transparency.”

“Today’s announcement by President Biden is a level of coercion that I find highly disturbing,” said Johnson. “His mandate for all federal employees, federal contractors and private sector employees to get vaccinated is a dangerous precedent for what a U.S. president can unilaterally impose on the American public.”

Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

