U.S. Senate candidate visits Eau Claire

Peter Peckarsky, a 74-year-old Milwaukee intellectual property lawyer is seeking the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin for the Nov. 2022 election.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senate candidate Peter Peckarsky visited Eau Claire Thursday.

The 74-year-old Milwaukee intellectual property lawyer is seeking the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin for the Nov. 2022 election.

Republican Ron Johnson currently holds the seat. He has not announced whether he’ll seek a third term.

He said his main issues include promoting universal broadband coverage, protecting unions and protecting voting rights.

He said his top priority is providing universal health care.

“The real issue is the cost we’re incurring today because people don’t have basic health care,” Peckarsky said. “You get a minor injury, break an arm, have a problem with an ear infection or something and then all of the sudden you’re in enormous debt, it goes on your credit rating and then all kinds of things happen.”

Peckarsky is currently one of 10 candidates running for the Democratic Party nomination.

“I’m the best qualified or most qualified candidate for the position because of my experience, education and training, because of my understanding of the technical issues, because of my willingness to ask some very pointed questions over a long period of time,” he said.

Peckarsky also previously worked as a journalist.

