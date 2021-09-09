UW System Interim President to visit UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson is visiting the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The visit will be on Monday, Sept. 13 for a public event on the campus mall.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

According to a release from UW-Eau Claire, as part of a systemwide effort to achieve a 70% vaccination rate on all campuses, Thompson will join Chancellor James Schmidt at the event to celebrate UW-Eau Claire’s progress toward the goal.

The event is aimed at encouraging students who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a pop-up vaccine clinic being offered that day and to also upload their vaccine record to help UW-Eau Claire surpass the 70% goal.

During his travels to campuses across the UW System, UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson has restated the importance of vaccinations for students.

“We want students to have the best experience possible, and to do that, they need to be safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “Students are excited about being back on campus and attending classes in person. There’s a responsibility for students to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their professors safe.”

Monday’s event, titled “Smash COVID with Tommy and Chancellor Jim,” will include:

Music.

Grab-and-go snacks.

Vax Game T-shirt giveaway.

“Thank You UWEC Healthcare Heroes” banner signing.

Upload your vaccine card.

Blu on the High-Striker machine marking the rising number of vaccinations.

Address to Blugolds by Chancellor Schmidt and President Thompson.

Pop-up vaccine clinic, first-floor conference room of Flesch Family Welcome Center.

