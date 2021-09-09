Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing site continues

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Health Department is being given approval from the National Guard for the COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Site.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Health Department, testing will begin Sept. 13 Monday at 11:00 am with up to 200 tests available.

Health Director, Audra Marine, says the clinic provides great accessibility for the community.

“In combination with testing available through our health care partners and testing occurring at four of five public school districts this testing site helps to assure that everyone needing testing can get it,” Health Director, Audra Marine, said.

The location of the drive-thru clinic is the parking lot of the Health and Human Services Bldg., 300 4th St. N.

Testing is scheduled on Monday, weekly until Dec. 13th.

Drive-thru testing is free and no appointment is needed.

People interested are asked to preregister, however, registration on site is also available.

Registration can be completed here.

For more information contact the Public Information Officer at (608)785-9854 or psilha@lacrossecounty.org

