Advertisement

1 arrested after report of shot fired on campus

No one was injured in the incident.
UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested after someone reported hearing gunfire on the University of Wisconsin campus told investigators he was trying to unload his gun when it went off.

UW police officers found the suspect, identified as Danion O’Dell, in the parking lot of the Waisman Center and were able to detain him within a minute of being dispatched, a statement from UWPD reported. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, they received the first call about a man in the parking lot around 9 a.m. on Friday and a subsequent caller reported hearing a shot fired. At the time of the release, investigators had not determined why O’Dell was at the Waisman Center.

They noted that the 32-year-old Madison man has no connection to the campus. However, he is also believed to be the described in a report of an intoxicated driver earlier in the morning. O’Dell has since been booked into the Dane Co. Jail on counts of:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon,
  • Two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon,
  • Two counts of bail jumping, and
  • OWI – third offense

The police department added that the WiscAlert system had not been activated, explaining it had not been because of the speed with which O’Dell was captured and the fact there was no longer a threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/10/21)
Marshfield artist Rebecca Korth is showing a painting of chili peppers and hummingbirds
Birds in Art returns to Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum
His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax
All UCU members are anticipated to be transitioned to RCU by Oct. 4, 2021.
Royal Credit Union announces merger with Utilities Credit Union