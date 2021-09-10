Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
Eric Hartman, 40
Cadott man arrested in Marathon County child sex sting to be sentenced Thursday
A buggy was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in Barron County, injuring a 21-year-old Amish...
Amish woman taken to hospital after truck crashes into buggy in Barron County
Most items will be free to recycle.
Electronics Recycling Collection event being held in Eau Claire

Latest News

(Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
$100 million available for Wisconsin workforce innovation grants
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
A fan waits for country music star Luke Bryan at a farm in Marshall, Wis.
Thousands celebrate farmers at Luke Bryan concert
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Durst’s lawyer says prosecutors demonized ‘sick, old man’