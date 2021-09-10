Advertisement

Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax

His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in...
His seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in Sept. 2018.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Madison, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County man is pleading guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax.

According to the Wis. Department of Revenue, Scott C. Miller plead guilty in Barron County Circuit Court in Aug. to a misdemeanor count of intentionally failing to pay sales tax.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller owned and operated an automobile repair shop in Rice Lake, Wis. Miller purchased wholesale automobile parts without a valid sales tax exemption. He then failed to file required returns and remit sales taxes he collected to the Wis. DOR.

This occurred from July 2016 until Dec. 2017. Miller’s seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in Sept. 2018.

Miller owes DOR back taxes, interest and penalties in excess of $51,000.

Miller was sentenced on June 10. to 45 days in jail.

Charges in this case resulted from investigations by DOR agents from the Eau Claire and Wausau offices.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

All UCU members are anticipated to be transitioned to RCU by Oct. 4, 2021.
Royal Credit Union announces merger with Utilities Credit Union
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds
WI Sports show
WI Sports Show WEAU Live 3 - clipped version
The three day event will feature Steve Porter's live trophy whitetail deer. This here is...
Wisconsin Sport Show - Fall Edition brings 100+ hunting, fishing, and outdoor rec displays