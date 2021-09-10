Barron County man pleads guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax

Madison, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County man is pleading guilty to intentionally failing to pay sales tax.

According to the Wis. Department of Revenue, Scott C. Miller plead guilty in Barron County Circuit Court in Aug. to a misdemeanor count of intentionally failing to pay sales tax.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller owned and operated an automobile repair shop in Rice Lake, Wis. Miller purchased wholesale automobile parts without a valid sales tax exemption. He then failed to file required returns and remit sales taxes he collected to the Wis. DOR.

This occurred from July 2016 until Dec. 2017. Miller’s seller’s permit was revoked in May of 2017, and his business was closed by DOR agents in Sept. 2018.

Miller owes DOR back taxes, interest and penalties in excess of $51,000.

Miller was sentenced on June 10. to 45 days in jail.

Charges in this case resulted from investigations by DOR agents from the Eau Claire and Wausau offices.

