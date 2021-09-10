Eau Claire sex offender to be released

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire sex offender is being released.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, sex offender, 41-year-old Thomas W. D’Lamatter will be released from prison on Sept. 14.

D’Lamatter’s previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual assault of a child, and fourth degree sexual assault.

He will be released without a home in the City of Eau Claire.

D’Lamatter’s conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, and cooperate with electronic monitoring.

Inquiries regarding D’Lamatter should be directed to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Specialist at (608)240-5830 or docbopadmin@wisconsin.gov.

