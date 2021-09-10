Advertisement

Eau Claire sex offender to be released

His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual...
His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual assault of a child, and fourth degree sexual assault.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire sex offender is being released.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, sex offender, 41-year-old Thomas W. D’Lamatter will be released from prison on Sept. 14.

D’Lamatter’s previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual assault of a child, and fourth degree sexual assault.

He will be released without a home in the City of Eau Claire.

D’Lamatter’s conditions of release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, and cooperate with electronic monitoring.

Inquiries regarding D’Lamatter should be directed to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Specialist at (608)240-5830 or docbopadmin@wisconsin.gov.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

They each would have carried a life sentence in prison if convicted.
Suspects plead not guilty in La Crosse County triple homicide case
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County
UW-Madison Police Department
1 arrested after report of shot fired on campus
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/10/21)