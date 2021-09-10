“Filling the Dream” event for Special Olympics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday you can fill your car’s fuel tank for a worthy cause.

The 16th annual “Filling the Dream” is taking place at Mega Co-Op gas stations in Eau Claire.

Five cents of every gallon pumped will be donated to Special Olympics Wis.

Stores will also be selling paper icons until Saturday for $1.00 to benefit the program.

Hannah Roehrig, Special Olympics Wis. Special Event Coordinator, says the proceeds support athletes year-round.

“By getting all these proceeds we are able to support our athletes and give them opportunities that many people with special needs don’t have,” says Roehrig.

Since 2006, $215,000 has been raised through the campaign.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.