Advertisement

“Filling the Dream” event for Special Olympics

Stores will also be selling paper icons until Saturday for $1.00 to benefit the program.
Stores will also be selling paper icons until Saturday for $1.00 to benefit the program.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday you can fill your car’s fuel tank for a worthy cause.

The 16th annual “Filling the Dream” is taking place at Mega Co-Op gas stations in Eau Claire.

Five cents of every gallon pumped will be donated to Special Olympics Wis.

Stores will also be selling paper icons until Saturday for $1.00 to benefit the program.

Hannah Roehrig, Special Olympics Wis. Special Event Coordinator, says the proceeds support athletes year-round.

“By getting all these proceeds we are able to support our athletes and give them opportunities that many people with special needs don’t have,” says Roehrig.

Since 2006, $215,000 has been raised through the campaign.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

His previous convictions include second degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual...
Eau Claire sex offender to be released
They each would have carried a life sentence in prison if convicted.
Suspects plead not guilty in La Crosse County triple homicide case
The total of 69 grams of meth has a street value of approximately $7,000.00.
Three people taken into custody for possessing methamphetamine in Barron County
UW-Madison Police Department
1 arrested after report of shot fired on campus