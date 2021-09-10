Advertisement

Golf outing raises funds for Feed My People

For every dollar they raise, they can provide four meals for someone in need.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One business is taking to the green to help those facing food insecurity in west central Wis. Friday.

Sept. is National Hunger Action month, and to make a change in the Chippewa Valley, SERVPRO hosted a golf outing at Lake Wissota Golf in Chippewa Falls.

All proceeds from the event will go to Feed My People, a group that helps feed 70,000 people in 14 Wis. counties.

It’s the eighth year SERVPRO has hosted a golf outing for local charities, and it’s the first time its teamed up with Feed My People.

Amanda Parkinson from Feed My People says they are really excited about what the funds can accomplish.

“We’re really excited about all that we’re going to be able to do with the funds. The warehouse itself, we’ve got there and waiting and ready for any food that comes to our door to get out right away to those who are in need,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson also says for every dollar they raise, they can provide four meals for someone in need.

Organizers hope the event will raise $10,000 for Feed My People.

