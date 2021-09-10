Advertisement

Northside Elementary gathers donations for Afghan children at Fort McCoy

Northside Elementary Donations
Northside Elementary Donations(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse elementary school is supporting children of refugee families at Fort McCoy.

Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori held a donation drive Friday to collect clothing, toys, blankets, and other necessities for Afghan children.

Principal Nicki Pope says she’s grateful for the overwhelming community response, and hopes the drive illustrates the value of generosity for students.

“I think it’s a huge lesson for our children that are here to see the impact that it has to be able to give when you are able to, to provide for others that are less fortunate,” Pope added.

Pope will personally deliver the donated items this weekend, showing first-hand the assistance members of the Coulee Region are providing for the refugees.

“As long as they [refugees] are knowing that there are people that are in their surrounding areas that are looking out for them and making sure that they are taken care of, and that their children are supplied for, I think that that is important,” Pope expressed.

Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori join similar donation efforts coordinated by the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services, Team Rubicon, and Catholic Charities in helping refugees build their new lives in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music star Martina McBride and former Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi led a rousing,...
Remembering the most emotional night in Lambeau Field history
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans plan to sue Biden over new COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days

Latest News

For every dollar they raise, they can provide four meals for someone in need.
Golf outing raises funds for Feed My People
Winona 9/11 Tribute
Winona prepares to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
Prestige Auto gifted $13,200 to 11 different Veteran organizations Friday afternoon.
Prestige Auto gifts $13,200 to Veterans groups
The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air...
One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County