Northside Elementary gathers donations for Afghan children at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse elementary school is supporting children of refugee families at Fort McCoy.

Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori held a donation drive Friday to collect clothing, toys, blankets, and other necessities for Afghan children.

Principal Nicki Pope says she’s grateful for the overwhelming community response, and hopes the drive illustrates the value of generosity for students.

“I think it’s a huge lesson for our children that are here to see the impact that it has to be able to give when you are able to, to provide for others that are less fortunate,” Pope added.

Pope will personally deliver the donated items this weekend, showing first-hand the assistance members of the Coulee Region are providing for the refugees.

“As long as they [refugees] are knowing that there are people that are in their surrounding areas that are looking out for them and making sure that they are taken care of, and that their children are supplied for, I think that that is important,” Pope expressed.

Northside Elementary and Coulee Montessori join similar donation efforts coordinated by the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services, Team Rubicon, and Catholic Charities in helping refugees build their new lives in the United States.

