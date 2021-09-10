One person is dead and another is hurt in Jackson County

TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt in Jackson County Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a man needing emergency medical treatment at 210 Park Avenue, Town of Brockway, on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at about 10:23 p.m.

Authorities arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures immediately on the man until Black River Falls EMS arrived shortly after.

Other deputies attempted to determine the cause of the injuries to the man, and discovered a woman also in need of emergency medical treatment.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The man was air lifted to Marshfield Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Law enforcement is actively investigating this incident and portions of the surrounding residential streets remain closed off to preserve the scene.

Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation are the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Department of Justice State Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Recon Group.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.