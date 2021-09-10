Advertisement

Prestige Auto gifts $13,200 to Veterans groups

Prestige Auto gifted $13,200 to 11 different Veteran organizations Friday afternoon.
Prestige Auto gifted $13,200 to 11 different Veteran organizations Friday afternoon.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans groups are receiving a gift Friday thanks to a local business.

Prestige Auto gifted $13,200 to 11 different Veteran organizations Friday afternoon.

For every car sold by Team Prestige in July, $100 was added to the fund.

Prestige Owner, Dan Mattoon, says they’re honored to help veterans in need.

“These fine folks that are getting the money today are going out in the field and helping these folk that really need it,” Mattoon said.

In eight years Prestige Auto has gifted more than $120,000.

